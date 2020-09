Harris is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks after suffering a foot injury during Sunday's game against Carolina, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Chargers have yet to reveal the extent of the injury, but it looks as though Harris will miss at least the next three games, if not more while on the mend. Michael Davis and Desmond King will likely be asked to step up in the meantime unless Los Angeles elects to search for secondary help in free agency.