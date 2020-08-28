Harris (leg) is healthy and working as the Chargers' primary slot corner, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Harris working in the slot allows Casey Hayward and Michael Davis to man the outside in three-wide formations. Coming off a season with 56 tackles and six pass breakups, Harris should improve the Chargers' secondary immensely since Derwin James is entering the season healthy as well.
