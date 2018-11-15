Chargers' Chris Landrum: Practices fully Wednesday
Landrum (hip) was a full participant at practice Wednesday.
Landrum sat out the last two games due to the hip issue but appears fully healthy heading into Sunday's game against the Broncos. The 26-year-old has yet to play a significant defensive role this season, with Joey Bosa's impending return from a foot injury likely to limit his opportunities even further.
