Landrum (shoulder) will sit out of Saturday's preseason contest against Seattle, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Landrum is expected to be out for at least another week, so he does have a chance to play in the second preseason game. When he does get healthy again, he'll likely revert to solely special teams duty.

