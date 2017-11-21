McCain (quadriceps) was listed as a full participant in Tuesday's practice session.

McCain was inactive in Week 11 but a limited practice Monday and a full practice on Tuesday put him on track to play in Week 12. The backup pass-rusher will likely see the field in a typical role as he looks to build on the career best 5.0 sacks he's racked up to this point in the season.

