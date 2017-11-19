McCain (quadriceps) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bills.

McCain plays sparingly on defense, but he has accrued a career-high five sacks this season. He's mainly used in certain pass-rush situations, yet he doesn't have the consistency of an IDP starter. Expect Jeremiah Attaochu to play more defensive snaps in McCain's absence.

