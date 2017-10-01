Play

McCain hurt his elbow Sunday against the Eagles and is questionable to return.

McCain has played sparingly on the Chargers' defensive front, but he's still managed to log six tackles (five solo) and three sacks through three games. He hasn't played more than 20 defensive snaps in a game, though, so it's hard to project this production becoming consistent.

