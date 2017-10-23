Chargers' Chris McCain: Picks up two sacks in win
McCain recorded four tackles (three solo), two sacks and two forced fumbles in the 21-0 win over the Broncos on Sunday.
McCain was the main beneficiary of a near constant pass rush created by Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa, as the 25-year-old was able to take down quarterback Trevor Siemian in the middle of a collapsing pocket on multiple occasions. Despite being a situational pass rusher, McCain has now recorded five sacks, easily a career-high for the fourth-year pro.
More News
-
Five landing spots for Bryant
Things are not working out in Pittsburgh for Martavis Bryant. Where could the Steelers trade...
-
Podcast: Week 7 stars; injury fallout
Reviewing all of Sunday’s action including the impact of injuries to Carson Palmer and Jay...
-
Cardinals sunk; Cooper must-start?
The Arizona Cardinals lost Carson Palmer to a broken arm. Heath Cummings looks at whether the...
-
Early Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets
Chris Towers breaks down the best players to look to add heading into Week 8 of the NFL se...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...