McCain recorded four tackles (three solo), two sacks and two forced fumbles in the 21-0 win over the Broncos on Sunday.

McCain was the main beneficiary of a near constant pass rush created by Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa, as the 25-year-old was able to take down quarterback Trevor Siemian in the middle of a collapsing pocket on multiple occasions. Despite being a situational pass rusher, McCain has now recorded five sacks, easily a career-high for the fourth-year pro.