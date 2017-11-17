McCain is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills with a quadriceps injury.

McCain's only practice reps this week came in a limited session Friday, so he is likely a game-day decision at this point. Hayes Pullard (neck) and James Onwualu (quadriceps) are listed as doubtful, so if McCain is unable to play Sunday the Chargers' linebacking corps will have their depth severely tested.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories