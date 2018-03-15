Chargers' Chris McCain: Receives tender offer from Chargers
McCain, a restricted free agent, received a right of first refusal tender on Wednesday, Ricky Henne of the Chargers' official site reports.
The tender all but locks McCain up with the Chargers for another season, as the team has the right to match any contract offered to the defensive end. The 26-year-old rotational lineman registered a career-high five sacks last season, but none of those came after Week 7.
