Play

McCain (elbow) has returned to Sunday's game against the Eagles, Ricky Henne of the Chargers' official site reports.

McCain sustained the injury early in the game and returned to the field shortly after the Chargers announced him as questionable. The 25-year-old will likely resume his role as a rotational outside linebacker for the Chargers.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories