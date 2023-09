Rumph (hamstring) was a full participant during Thursday's practice.

Rumph did not play Week 1 or Week 2 while dealing with a hamstring injury, and he returned to practice in a limited fashion for the first time Wednesday. The third-year outside linebacker should now be good to go ahead of Sunday's matchup versus the Vikings. Rumph figures to prominently contribute on special teams while also providing additional depth behind outside linebackers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa (hamstring).