The Chargers selected Rumph in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 118th overall.

The edge rusher out of Duke was extremely productive, racking up 6.5 sacks as a redshirt sophomore in 2019 and 8.0 sacks in 2020. Rumph is just 6-foot-2 and 244 pounds so there are size concerns and he was unable to test at the pro day due to a hamstring issue. However, Rumph has long arms (33.75-inches) for his frame to help with his leverage against offensive linemen and he has some speed to get around the corner. He can be a situational pass-rusher opposite Joey Bosa in the Chargers' alignment.