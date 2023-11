Rumph sustained a fractured foot during pregame warmups Sunday and is expected to miss the remainder of the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

It's not a totally trivial loss for the Chargers, who were relying on Rumph to play around 15 defensive snaps per game when he was active. For the remainder of the season, they'll be relatively thin on the edge behind Khalil Mack, Joey Bosa and Tuli Tuipulotu.