site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: chargers-chris-rumph-inactive-against-49ers | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Chargers' Chris Rumph: Inactive against 49ers
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Rumph (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
Rumph was considered doubtful ahead of Sunday's matchup, so it's not very surprising that he'll be unable to suit up. Derrek Tuszka will likely see additional playing time Sunday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read