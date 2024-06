Rumph (foot) was spotted doing individual drills during Wednesday's mandatory minicamp session, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters that Rumph is still "working through" an injury, but it seems his recovery process is moving in the right direction after breaking his foot early into the Chargers' 2023 campaign. Once Rumph is back at full health, he's expected to compete for a depth role in Los Angeles' outside linebacker corps.