Rumph (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Falcons.

Rumph suffered a hip injury during the Chargers' Week 7 loss to the Seahawks and was unable to practice following the team's Week 8 bye, so it's not surprising to see him ruled out for Week 9. The second-year linebacker was filling in for Joey Bosa, who's still out for at least a month with a groin injury, so Los Angeles is going to be extremely thin at outside linebacker against Atlanta.