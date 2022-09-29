Chargers coach Brandon Staley indicated that Rumph will step in at defensive end in place of starter Joey Bosa (groin), who was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

With Bosa set to miss at least four games while on IR, Rumph and veteran Kyle Van Noy are expected to help fill in along the edge of the Bolts' defensive front, according to Thiry. The second-year linebacker played primarily on special teams -- 330 of his 496 total snaps -- during his rookie campaign, but Staley said Wednesday that "he's ready to play on the edge." Rumph recorded two tackles and one pass defended while playing a career-high 42 defensive snaps Sunday against Jacksonville, and he'll look to tally his first sack of the season next week against Houston.