Rumph (foot) was seen in a walking boot following Sunday's loss to the Lions, Bridget Condon of NFL Network reports.

Rumph hurt his foot during pregame warmups Sunday and was unable to play despite being active. While the exact severity of his injury isn't yet clear, it's concerning that he was in a walking boot after the game. His status for next Sunday's game against Green Bay will likely come into focus based on his status in practice this week.