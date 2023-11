Rumph underwent successful surgery Thursday, according to his Instagram account, to repair a broken foot suffered ahead of the team's loss to the Lions on Sunday, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

Rumph suffered the injury during pregame warmups and was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. The Duke product has also already been ruled out for the remainder of the season and will now focus on his recovery to make a return to full health for the 2024 campaign.