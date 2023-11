Rumph (foot) is active but will not play Sunday against the Lions.

Rumph was set to play, but injured his foot during pregame warm-ups and will not suit up. He has provided depth at outside linebacker while contributing to special teams this season and has five tackles (four solo) in six games this season. Tuli Tuipulotu is set to get an uptick in defensive snaps in relief of starters Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack.