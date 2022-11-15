Chargers coach Brandon Staley said that Covington suffered a torn pectoral during Sunday's loss to the 49ers and could miss the remainder of the season, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Covington is likely to miss at least 4-for-6 weeks given the usual recovery timeline for low-grade pectoral tears, so he'll likely land on the Bolts' IR sometime before this Sunday's game against Kansas City. However, this recovery could take 3-to-4 months if the injury is ultimately ruled as a high-grade tear, which would sideline the 29-year-old for the remainder of the 2022 campaign. With defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia also slated to be out for the rest of the season after rupturing his patellar tendon Sunday, third-year nose tackle Breiden Fehoko should be in line for a significantly increased role moving forward.