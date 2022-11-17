Covington (pectoral) was placed on the Chargers' injured reserve Wednesday.
Covington is expected to miss significant time after he suffered a torn pectoral during the Chargers' Week 10 loss to the 49ers. While the exact severity of this tear is still unclear, he'll be forced to sit out at least four weeks while recovering on IR, leaving Week 15 against Tennessee as his earliest possible date to return. With fellow defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia also set to miss the remainder of the season with a ruptured patellar tendon, the Bolts signed Tyeler Davison off the Browns' practice squad Monday to provide depth behind likely starting nose tackle Breiden Fehoko for the time being.
More News
-
Chargers' Christian Covington: Could be done for season•
-
Chargers' Christian Covington: Hurts pectoral on SNF•
-
Chargers' Christian Covington: Signed off practice squad•
-
Christian Covington: Released by LAC•
-
Chargers' Christian Covington: Signs with Chargers•
-
Chargers' Christian Covington: Comes off COVID-19 list•