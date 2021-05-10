The Chargers and Covington agreed to terms on a contract Monday, James Palmer of NFL Networkreports.
Covington logged a career-high 39 tackles (14 solo) across 16 games with the Bengals last season, but he was also held without a sack. He'll now play a depth role in Los Angeles' stout defensive front.
