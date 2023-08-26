Okoye is questionable to return to Friday's preseason game after suffering an elbow injury.

Okoye seemed to injure his right elbow and is being checked out on the sidelines, per Daniel Popper of The Athletic. The defensive tackle signed with Los Angeles this offseason as a part of the International Player Pathway Program. Okoye recorded his first sack in an organized game of football this preseason and is fighting to make the Chargers' active roster as a depth piece on their defensive line. The extent of his injury is unknown at the moment.