Chargers' Cole Mazza: Available Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Mazza (illness) is active for Sunday's game against the Jets.
The 25-year-old was considered questionable due to the illness, but he's good to go Sunday. Mazza will continue to handle long-snapping duties for the Chargers.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
