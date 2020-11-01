site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chargers' Cole Toner: Receives promotion Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Oct 31, 2020
8:50 pm ET 1 min read
Chargers signed Toner to the active roster Saturday.
Toner will add depth at the guard position because Trai Turner (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Broncos. Tyree St. Louis is expected to start at right guard Sunday, though, and Scott Quessenberry will be his primary backup.
