The Chargers placed Linsley (illness) on the reserve/non-football illness list Saturday, Bridget Condon of NFL Network reports.

Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reported Friday that Linsley was to be placed on injured reserve with a "non-emergent heart-related medical issue," though he is now set to move to the NFI-R list instead. Linsley is still set to miss at least four games and will be eligible to return as early as Week 9 against the Jets on Nov. 6.