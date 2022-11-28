site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chargers' Corey Linsley: Picks up concussion
Linsley suffered a concussion during Sunday's win at Arizona.
Linsley exited in the first half to be evaluated for a head injury and eventually was diagnosed with one. If he needs to miss any time as a result, Linsley will be replaced at center by Will Clapp.
