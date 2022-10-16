site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chargers' Corey Linsley: Questionable for Monday
Linsley (illness) has been downgraded to questionable for Monday's game against the Broncos, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Linsley appears to have come down with an unspecified illness ahead of this Week 6 contest. If 31-year-old is not available, expect Will Clapp to start at center for the Chargers on Monday.
