Linsley suffered a knee injury and is questionable to return to action Thursday against the Chiefs.
Linsley managed to play most of the snaps at center in the first half of Thursday's contest before injuring his knee. Will Clapp has replaced Linsley and he'll likely finish out the game at center if the 31-year-old is unable to return.
