Linsley (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
Linsley suffered a knee injury in the Chargers' Week 2 loss to the Chiefs, and he did not practice at all throughout the week leading up to the team's Week 3 matchup. If Linsley is unable to suit up, Will Clapp appears poised to take over at center.
