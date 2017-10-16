Play

Liuget (back) exited Sunday's game against the Raiders with back tightness, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

The injury doesn't appear to be too serious after Liuget left the game in the third quarter. According to Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the 27-year-old was helped off the field by his teammates after the game, so it could be worth monitoring his status in practice this week.

