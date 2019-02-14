Liuget (quadriceps) had his $8 million option for 2019 declined by the Chargers on Wednesday, Sam Fortier of The Athletic reports.

The move comes as no surprise as the Chargers save $8 million in cap space by not exercising the option. The veteran defensive tackle also played in only six games last season and underwent surgery on a torn right quadriceps tendon in November, so there's no guarantee he's ready for training camp or the regular season. The team indicated they would be willing to re-sign Liuget, but obviously at a lower price.