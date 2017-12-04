Chargers' Corey Liuget: Could be ready for Week 14
Coach Anthony Lynn said Liuget (toe) is dealing with soreness but should be okay moving forward, Eric Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Lynn's positivity projects the idea that Liuget will be available for next Sunday's game against the Redskins. During his one-game absence, the Browns rushed for just shy of 90 yards. With Liuget back in the mix, the Chargers would likely be in better shape to contain Samaje Perine and the Redskins rushing attack.
More News
-
Potential Gronkowski replacements
Rob Gronkowski has been suspended for Week 14, so what should his Fantasy owners do?
-
Count on Gordon, Smith, Lynch?
Heath Cummings looks into whether you can trust Alex Smith, Marshawn Lynch and Josh Gordon...
-
Early Week 14 Waiver Wire
Doug Martin has been a disappointment all season, and his injury may have opened up an opportunity...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 13 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...