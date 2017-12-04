Coach Anthony Lynn said Liuget (toe) is dealing with soreness but should be okay moving forward, Eric Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Lynn's positivity projects the idea that Liuget will be available for next Sunday's game against the Redskins. During his one-game absence, the Browns rushed for just shy of 90 yards. With Liuget back in the mix, the Chargers would likely be in better shape to contain Samaje Perine and the Redskins rushing attack.