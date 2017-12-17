Chargers' Corey Liuget: Could miss time with knee injury
Liuget could be at risk of missing the Chargers' Week 16 matchup with the Jets after suffering a knee injury in Saturday's 30-13 loss to the Chiefs, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Liuget was deemed questionable to return after exiting in the third quarter with the injury, but he wasn't ultimately able to make it back on the field. The Chargers will presumably reevaluate Liuget on Sunday or Monday, at which point the team should have a better idea regarding his availability for Week 16. Though he only has 21 stops and 1.5 sacks in 12 appearances this season, Liuget plays a more important role in stuffing the run than his statistics let on.
