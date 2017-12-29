Chargers' Corey Liuget: Draws questionable tag
Liuget (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Liuget is nursing a grade-two PCL sprain he suffered in Week 15 that prevented him from playing last week against the Jets. Both Damion Square and Darius Philon could take on added snaps in his potential absence.
More News
-
Chargers' Corey Liuget: Ruled out for Week 16•
-
Chargers' Corey Liuget: Week-to-week with PCL injury•
-
Chargers' Corey Liuget: Could miss time with knee injury•
-
Chargers' Corey Liuget: Logs full practice Thursday•
-
Chargers' Corey Liuget: Limited in practice Tuesday•
-
Chargers' Corey Liuget: Ready to go Sunday•
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...
-
Week 17 Lineup Cheat Sheet
It's time to bring the championship home. Our best analysis and game-flow predictions for each...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...