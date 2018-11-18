Liuget is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Broncos due to a knee injury.

Liuget was carted off from the sideline to the locker room, according to Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times. The veteran suffered what appeared to be a significant knee injury during the second quarter of Sunday's matchup against the Broncos. As long as Liuget remains sidelined, expect Darius Philton to receive an uptick in snaps.

