Chargers' Corey Liuget: Exits with back injury
Liuget suffered a back injury against the Raiders on Sunday and is questionable to return.
Liuget stayed down and was helped off the field in the latter stages of the third quarter. Darius Philon and Tenny Palepoi are likely to see increased snaps if Liuget is unable to return.
More News
