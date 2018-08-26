Chargers' Corey Liuget: Exits with minor injury Saturday
Liuget (suspension) left Saturday's preseason game against the Saints with a minor undisclosed injury, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
The Chargers exercised caution with Liuget by pulling him out of the game. He faces a four-game ban for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs to start the season, so there's little chance the injury is still lingering in Week 5.
