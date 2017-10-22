Chargers' Corey Liuget: Inactive for Sunday
Liuget (back) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
Liuget will miss his first game since 2015, but he's produced measly fantasy numbers this season so fantasy owners shouldn't worry too much. Expect to see Darius Philon to start opposite of Joey Bosa on the Chargers' defensive front.
More News
-
Chargers' Corey Liuget: Questionable for Week 7•
-
Chargers' Corey Liuget: Back injury seems minor•
-
Chargers' Corey Liuget: Exits with back injury•
-
Chargers' Corey Liuget: Back to full health•
-
Chargers' Corey Liuget: Records three tackles in loss•
-
Chargers' Corey Liuget: Feeling better following offseason surgery•
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...
-
Week 7 RB rankings
Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...