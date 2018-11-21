Liuget (quadriceps) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Ricky Henne of the Chargers' official site reports.

Liuget suffered a season-ending torn quad tendon during a Week 11 loss to the Broncos. The backup defensive tackle will set his sights on a return to the field in 2019, and finish the 2018 season on injured reserve. The Chargers have signed T.Y. McGill to take Liuget's spot on the 53-man roster.