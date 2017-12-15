Liuget (toe) was a full participant at Thursday's practice.

Liuget was limited in both Tuesday's and Wednesday's practice, but a full session has him trending towards suiting up for Saturday's game against the Chiefs. The defensive tackle was able to play through the toe ailment in Week 14, recording a tackle and .5 sacks against the Redskins.

