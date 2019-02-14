The Chargers declined Liuget's (quadriceps) $8 million team option for 2019 on Wednesday, Sam Fortier of The Athletic reports.

The move comes as no surprise, as Liuget's level of production the past three seasons hasn't justified that kind of financial commitment. The veteran defensive tackle played in only six games last season and underwent surgery in November to repair a torn right quadriceps tendon, so there's no guarantee he's fully healthy for training camp this summer. The Chargers may still be interested in re-signing Liuget at a more team-friendly price.

