Chargers' Corey Liuget: Out for Season
Liuget won't return this season after tearing a quad tendon Sunday against the Broncos, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Liuget's injury was initially thought to be to his knee but was clarified after the game. He'll figure to move to IR in the near future. Counting Sunday, Liuget had played in six games this season, totaling 14 tackles (nine solo), including 1.5 sacks. Look for Justin Jones to pick up some extra snaps as the Chargers' only backup at defensive tackle now that Liuget is out.
