Liuget recorded three tackles (two solo), including 1.5 sacks, in Sunday's win over Cleveland.

Liuget bounced back to form in what was his second game of the season. His 1.5 sacks equaled his total through 12 games last year. His ability to get after the passer is vital for a Chargers team that is still without Joey Bosa (foot). Liuget will look to maintain his strong play Sunday into Week 7, when the Chargers take on the Titans.

