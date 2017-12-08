Liuget (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Redskins.

Liuget sat out Week 13's contest against the Browns and is still dealing with some lingering soreness this week, but there is some optimism that the defensive tackle could be ready for this weekend. Look for Liuget to be a game-time decision Sunday.

