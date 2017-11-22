Liuget (toe) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Cowboys.

The Chargers listed Liuget as a limited participant in practice throughout the week, making his status somewhat murky for the Thanksgiving Day matchup. Liuget has appeared in nine of the Chargers' 10 games this season, accruing no sacks and no more than three tackles in any contest.

