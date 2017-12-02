Chargers' Corey Liuget: Questionable for Week 13
Liuget (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns.
Liuget started the week not practicing but was a limited participant Thursday and Friday to earn the questionable tag. The 27-year-old battled through the injury in last Thursday's win over the Cowboys, and is expected to play Sunday until indicated otherwise by the team.
