Chargers' Corey Liuget: Questionable for Week 7
Liuget (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
After practicing in a limited fashion Wednesday, Liuget was held out of team session Thursday and Friday, leaving his availability for the weekend on shaky ground. With no sacks and only 48 total tackles in 22 games over the last season and change, Liuget won't be on the radar in IDP settings if he's able to shake off the injury and play Sunday.
